Gun shop suspect: I’ve never used cocaine, co-worker planted it

Jarvis Osorio confessed to violating a federal gun sales law, agreeing to plead guilty rather than exercise his right to trial.
But Osorio, a former security guard at the U.S. District Court where he now awaits sentencing, has never touched cocaine or any other illegal drugs except for a single time in his youth, his lawyers say.
“Anyone who knows Osorio well will attest that he never uses drugs and is ardently opposed to them,” his attorneys wrote in a motion objecting to the government’s pre-sentence report filed Tuesday. “He has never possessed cocaine.”
Federal agents found cocaine in Osorio’s backpack when he was arrested July 16, 2015, at the courthouse in Key West after a raid on the Outbreak Ordnance gun shop on Big Pine Key he ran with Tom Willi, a former Monroe County administrator. Osorio says co-worker John Chris Heckler planted the powder in his bag as part of a long-term feud the two men had over racist remarks.
Whether Osorio possessed cocaine when arrested can’t factor into his sentencing for the gun violation, but Osorio says it’s important to him the judge know he was drug-free his entire life except for a single instance as a teen and that the cocaine possession allegation reflects poorly on his character.
“He experimented once with marijuana when he was 15 and that was it for his drug use,” attorney Edward Shohat of the Miami office of Jones Walker wrote in the six-page motion. The report, known as a PSI in the federal system, informs the judge about the defendant’s background and calculates a point total according to federal sentencing guidelines.
Osorio and Willi each admitted to one count of illegal firearms sales over a non-registered .38-caliber handgun fashioned into a walking cane.
Both are due in court for sentencing at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 before Judge Jose Martinez, where prosecutors said they could face 10-year terms. That date was reset this month.
Osorio’s attorneys say he faces up to three years in prison at most. The federal system gives people credit for pleading guilty but offers no parole after a prison sentence is handed down.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
