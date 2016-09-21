Lower Keys man’s extracurricular love life leads to assault, police say

A Key West man told police his wife’s lover smashed two of his pickup’s windows while he was stopped at a red light over the weekend.
Steven Leto, 25, of Big Coppitt Key was jailed Saturday on two felonies — assault and property damage — and misdemeanor stalking.
Key West police say he threatened Paul McClellan, 37, after McClellan sent Leto’s girlfriend a picture of her other half’s vehicle parked outside of McClellan’s home, indicating Leto was alone inside the house with McClellan’s wife.
After that photo was sent, Leto called McClellan numerous times. In some calls said he “was going to get him,” according to the arrest report.
McClellan said about 8 a.m. Saturday at 14th Street and Northside Drive, he was waiting for the light to change when Leto approached his 1999 Dodge pickup, wielding some type of blunt object against the glass.
Leto struck the driver’s side window with enough force to also dent the door frame, police said, leaving a total of $2,000 worth of damage.
Police couldn’t find Leto at his Big Coppitt home. His mother said he was out on his boat, but they reached him on his cell phone asking him to come in for questioning. By about 12 p.m., Leto turned himself in, accompanied by attorney Nathalia Mellies.
Leto, whose Facebook profile says he is single, was released the next day at 2:25 p.m. after posting $15,000 bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
