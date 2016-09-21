Palm Beach men charged with illegal gas transport

Two Palm Beach County men were arrested late Saturday at a Lower Keys boat ramp after being found with large amounts of improperly stored fuel in a van and aboard a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports.
Randy Grueiro Fernandez, 30, of Lake Worth was charged with illegal transportation of a dangerous material in a vehicle, a felony, in the case made by FWC Lt. Dave Robison.
Yusniel Ereira Ramirez, 33, of West Palm Beach was charged with two misdemeanor counts of having fuel aboard his boat in tanks that do not meet Coast Guard safety standards.
Both defendants were released from custody at midday Sunday pending court action.
Robison reported that he was driving by the Spanish Harbor boat ramp, between Bahia Honda and Big Pine Key, around midnight Saturday when he saw a van and a boat parked at the ramp.
“Lt. Robison detected a strong odor of gasoline and saw several large containers inside the van,” said FWC spokesman Officer Bobby Dube.
On the boat — a 1985 Formula One, 30 feet long and powered by two 250-horsepower outboards — Robison found identical tanks of fuel.
“It was plenty of fuel for a long trip,” Dube said. Some surmise the two men may have been planning to smuggle in migrants.
