Homeless woman kicks Key West cop in the groin during trespassing arrest

An unruly bar patron dealt a Key West police officer the lowest of blows when he tried to remove her from a Duval Street club, according to an arrest report.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Lisa Marie Hall, 27, who is homeless in Key West, told Officer Nicholas Galbo Saturday night, reports state.
About 11:46 p.m. Saturday, an employee of Rick’s Bar, 202 Duval St., flagged down the officer asking for help removing Hall, who maintained she was on public property as she stood on the bricks outside the bar.
“No, I don’t have to,” Hall reportedly told police.
Hall, who was wearing a large backpack, then placed her hand on Galbo’s chest and pushed him and began kicking once he went to handcuff her, police said, trying to break free from two officers on her way to the backseat of a police cruiser.
With one arm held by Galbo, Hall was kicking her legs while standing up in an effort to get away. That’s when the low blow took place.
“Hall then kicked/kneed me in the groin with her leg,” Galbo wrote.
Hall was arrested on a felony charge of battery on an officer, a felony charge of resisting arrest with violence and a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Galbo didn’t describe his injury in his report but said he was able to help walk Hall to the police car, along with Lt. Joe Tripp.
Tuesday, Hall remained locked up in the county jail on Stock Island on $15,000 bond.
