Key West police: Man slams girlfriend to the ground during boozy downtown argument

Key West police jailed a 24-year-old Davie man early Monday after a witness reported he picked up his girlfriend and slammed her to the ground, causing her head to bleed.
Police said the suspect, Ernest George Nader, told an officer, “She wants to leave me and I hurt people that want to leave me,” according to the arrest report, which describes the incident as alcohol-related.
Nader was arrested on suspicion of felony battery and booked into the county jail on Stock Island, where he remained Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
While inside the patrol car on his way to jail, Nader “spontaneously uttered, ‘She hit me so I slammed her to the ground,’ ” police said. “I love her.”
The girlfriend, 45 and homeless, told police she tripped and fell but Nader did nothing to her.
A security guard who reported the incident about 2:12 a.m. Monday said he watched the couple arguing as they walked from Simonton Street onto Front Street.
Kent Fisher, 55, said as they walked, Nader would push the woman and “knock her belongings off from her,” Officer Daniel Blanco wrote in his report. Once in the 600 block of Front Street, outside the Lily Pulitzer clothing store, the guard said Nader lifted the woman off the ground and slammed her back down.
A circle of blood the size of the woman’s head was on the ground and she had a cut on her head, police said.
Nader is facing a felony battery charge because he has a prior conviction for battery on a law enforcement officer in Broward County from 2012, police said.
Nader provided a home address in Davie, which is also listed as the Ernest George Nader Lawn Care business on Facebook.
Local accused of hit-and-run DUI
A Key West man had a blood-alcohol level of 0.26 percent after crashing his Kia van into a parked vehicle late Dec. 16 at Flagler Avenue and Government Road, according to an arrest report.
Pavel Hanak, 38, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.15, leaving the scene of a crash and DUI crash with property damage, all misdemeanors.
Hanak told police he didn’t know he had to stay at the exact crash location and that he was headed home, the report states. Police found his black Kia van in the middle of Venetian Drive off Flagler. Witnesses said Hanak struck the vehicle and kept driving until he stopped on Venetian, which is about one-tenth of a mile away.
Asked if he would submit to a breath test, Hanak replied, “Why not?” according to police. Three samples taken had an average of 0.26. Hanak was released from jail the next day without having to post bond. He is due in court Jan. 3 before Judge Wayne Miller.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
