More charges in recent burglaries

A suspect already accused of rummaging through a home on Sugarloaf Key in November this week was arrested in connection with additional crimes Friday.
Yurisandro Leon, 22, who police say is homeless, on Friday was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more and misdemeanor theft.
Leon was first arrested Dec. 15 after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he attempted to burglarize a home on Banyan Lane on Sugarloaf. A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest. On Wednesday, deputies said he was involved in a series of break-ins.
“There were at least two attempted burglaries and four actual burglaries that took place around the same time on Sugarloaf Key and on Bay Point, all of which are believed to be connected,” said Deputy Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Leon remained at the county jail on Plantation Key without bond.
A car found outside Leon’s home on Hansen Trail on Sugarloaf was searched at the time of his first arrest and detectives said they found property recently raided from Key West home.
Katherine Cruz, 19, remained jailed Friday after being arrested last week on suspicion of the Key West burglary. She was identified as a suspect after police said they found a Snapchat photo of her posing with a large amount of cash.
Meanwhile, Leon spilled to police about his cohorts.
“Leon cooperated with detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and Key West police, and assisted them in their investigations,” Herrin said. “As a result, detectives have identified two other suspects in the burglaries.”
Ignacio Valdez, 16, has been arrested by Key West police on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. Now deputies say Valdez was involved in the Sugarloaf and Bay Point burglaries along with Leon.
Valdez is currently on a 21-day hold at a juvenile facility in Miami, Herrin said. Valdez is pictured in the same incriminating Snapchat photo as Cruz, police said.
Also, Josue Forno, 18, who was arrested Dec. 13 on Stock Island for allegedly having illegal drugs — 47 Tramadol pills for which he had no prescription, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said — was named a suspect in the Sugarloaf and Bay Point burglaries this week.
“His connection is still being investigated,” Herrin said.
