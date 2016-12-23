Teen flees traffic stop, caught hours later

A Washington, D.C., teen faces a laundry list of charges after fleeing a traffic stop Thursday, police say.
Leonidis Williams, 18, had been pulled over at mile marker 17 on Summerland Key just before 10 p.m. after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it received word of a reckless speeding driver behind the wheel of a Mustang northbound on U.S. 1. Deputy John Gabay spotted the car as it passed mile marker 25 at 73 mph in a 45 zone.
Gabay pulled the car over and asked for the driver’s license, registration and insurance. Williams couldn’t provide any of the information. Gabay ran the vehicle’s registration and the date of birth and Social Security number Williams gave him. The information came back to a white Massachusetts man. Deputy Becky Herrin said Williams is black.
Gabay told Williams he knew he was lying about his identity, Herrin said, and Williams took off, speeding north. Gabay called out the vehicle description over his police radio asking deputies to be on the lookout. Gabay and Sgt. Evan Calhoun spotted the Mustang northbound, then it did a U-turn and went south, then northbound again, Herrin said.
Marathon deputies got a set of stinger spikes ready to stretch across U.S. 1 to stop the car. As the vehicle approached the north end of the Seven Mile Bridge, they deployed the spikes and the car’s tires punctured. The car ended up on Knight’s Key — and Williams ran away. He turned himself in at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Herrin said.
Williams is charged with giving a false name to a police officer, driving without a license, two counts each of fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving, as well as multiple traffic infractions.
