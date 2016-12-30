Police: Woman hits mom, throws food at grandma over license plate problem

A 34-year-old Key West woman hit her mom in the face and threw food at her grandma after a state office refused to grant her a license plate, police said.
Jessica Reynolds was arrested Tuesday at her home in the 1200 block of 11th Street and booked into the county jail on Stock Island for felony battery and two misdemeanor battery counts.
“Reynolds told me that she did hit her mother,” wrote Officer Brett DeHanas in the arrest report.
But the felony battery arrest comes from alleged food throwing at an elderly woman.
Reynolds’ grandmother Conchita Petersen is 88 years old and in Florida, battery on someone 65 or older is a felony. Mom Patricia Reynolds is 55.
Mom and grandma refused medical treatment but each gave a sworn statement to Key West police about the incident they said was sparked by Reynolds’ failure to pick up a license tag for her car at the local Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles that day.
Without offering a reason, the grandmother said Reynolds blamed them for failing to obtain the license tag for her vehicle. Reynolds hit her mom in the face, leaving “several red marks” on her face and neck, DeHanas wrote.
“She was concerned that her face would scar as a result of the injuries,” the arrest report states.
Friday, Jessica Reynolds remained in jail on $12,000 bond.
Police took photographs of Patricia Reynolds face and neck and also of Petersen’s clothing above her right shoulder where they “observed pieces of food.”
Bus-stop punch
A homeless man punched his girlfriend of 26 years in the face at a bus stop, police said.
Charles Casmere Coffey, 54, was jailed Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after police say he and his girlfriend, 54, were drunk around 12 p.m. at the bus stop at 2900 N. Roosevelt Blvd. A witness said he watched Coffey hit the woman in the face from across the street at the Home Depot parking lot. Coffey remained jailed Friday on $1,500 bond.
The girlfriend at first said she wasn’t hit but then said she was on the side of her head.
