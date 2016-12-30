State files sales-tax counts against Tavernier businessman

The owner of a Tavernier audio-equipment company was charged Monday with two felony counts over sales-tax violations, the Florida Department of Revenue says.
Paul A. Caceres, 36, was released later in the day after posting a $7,500 bond.
Caceres, owner of Keys Audio Productions, collected “more than $4,900 in sales tax” from customers from January 2012 to April 2015 but “failed to send” the taxes to the state, a DOR spokeswoman said.
Once collected by a business, sales taxes are considered state money. Failure to properly remit the taxes can be considered theft. Caceres was booked on a state warrant charging him with felony counts of sales-tax theft and fraud, and a misdemeanor count over reporting.
Keys Audio Productions supplies or rents audio and video equipment for events, its website says.
“Florida laws on sales tax fraud are some of the toughest in the country,” said James Sutton, a Tampa attorney and certified public accountant who specializes in defending sales-tax cases for the Moffa, Sutton, & Donnini firm.
“If you have unremitted sales tax and you have not been losing sleep over this issue already,” Sutton said, “then you have not been taking it seriously enough.”
The Department of Revenue apparently has increased its attention to “industries that provide lighting, video, or sound services to concert promoters, weddings or speaking events,” Sutton wrote in a December blog post.
“We have been getting an usually high number of calls,” he wrote. “This increased focus by the Florida Department of Revenue has left many people in the industry completely baffled and often very upset.”
Some of those firms provide technical support and use their own equipment at events, but the state contends firms should charge customers a sales tax for “equipment rental.”
“The companies say they provide a service but aren’t really ‘renting’ equipment,” Sutton said Wednesday.
