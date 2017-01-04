Roommate fight ends in drug arrest

A fight between roommates Saturday on Stock Island ended not with injuries but a felony drug arrest.
Henry Fayette, 28, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana (both felonies) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says he was found with 238 grams, or about 8.5 ounces, of pot.
Deputy Becky Herrin said Sgt. Ken Fricke and deputies Lazaro Valdes and Freddy Rodriguez met with Fayette’s roommate at 1:20 p.m. Herrin said he told them Fayette threw him down during a dispute — and that Fayette had marijuana at the house they share on 2nd Street.
The deputies went there and when Fayette answered the door, the officers could smell the marijuana and saw a bowl of it “in plain sight.” Herrin said Fayette gave the officers consent to search the house and showed them a backpack with 13 plastic bags containing the marijuana.
Fayette was released from jail on his own recognizance Sunday afternoon.
