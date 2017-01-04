Suspect in shooting death to be arraigned Thursday

A Marathon man accused of killing his friend with a shotgun the night of Dec. 23 is set for arraignment Thursday.
Gary Moore, 47, was charged with manslaughter after he shot John Stevens, 46, in the stomach following an argument at Moore’s 10660 7th Ave. bayside home, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Moore’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker at the Marathon courthouse. He has been in the Monroe County Detention Center with no bond allowed since the shooting.
Deputy Becky Herrin said Moore and Stevens got into a “physical altercation” around 9:30 p.m. that led to the shooting, after which Moore called the police.
He was outside the house when deputies arrived and he cooperated, Herrin said, adding Stevens had been staying at the house for the past four months in a travel trailer.
