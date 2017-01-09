Theft charge filed in bogus motorcycle sale

A Key Largo man who got paid $1,200 for his motorcycles was arrested Thursday when he admitted he had no motorcycles to sell, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Montie R. Mount, 64, was arrested on a count of grand theft after a predawn “disturbance” at an Islamorada business near mile marker 81.6.
Deputy Nestor Argote reported that Mount signed a statement saying the defendant accepted $800 to sell his motorcycles and another $400 to transport them from Colorado. But motorcycles he once owned were no longer his property, Mount confessed.
Mount “admitted on a sworn statement he lied” to buyer Roberto “Pasta” Pantaleo about his ownership of the motorcycles, Argote said in his report.
Mount, a former Arizona resident, reportedly said he needed the money to repay a previous debt. Mount remained in Monroe County jail at midday Friday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Comments