Police: Man whipped child with belt

A cook at an Islamorada restaurant beat a 10-year-old with a belt Tuesday because he was upset the boy fell down, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
Aroldo Coronado Mendez, 40, is charged with felony child cruelty. Monroe County jail records on Friday didn’t show whether he bonded out or was still in custody.
Deputy Eric Viergutz wrote in his report that he was called to a family disturbance at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday in Key Largo. The day before, the child had told another deputy that he got home from school and wasn’t feeling well. Around 5 p.m. as he was doing laundry, he fell and that upset Coronado Mendez, Viergutz wrote.
The child said Coronado Mendez took out a belt and “struck him with it four times in rapid succession, high on the back.” A 7-year-old in the house confirmed that, police said.
The 10-year-old had “four welts constant in shape and size of the described belt,” Viergutz wrote. The injuries were red, “raised and slightly bruised.”
Coronado Mendez was arrested and taken to the Plantation Key jail and the state Department of Children and Families was notified.
Comments