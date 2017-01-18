Feds indict bank robber who waited for police to arrive

A Key West man who police said robbed a local bank and then grabbed a drink on Duval Street before returning to the crime scene has been indicted in federal court.
Stephen Daniel Stump, 36, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the Oct. 25 bank robbery at Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., in which he lied to the teller when he told her he had a bomb in his backpack and left with $3,200, police said.
Although unarmed at the time, Stump still used intimidation on a teller to rob the bank, according to the indictment issued Jan. 10 by a federal grand jury. A detailed complaint hadn’t been filed in U.S. District Court in Key West as of Tuesday.
Key West police said Stump entered the bank at 12:30 p.m. and demanded cash. He left on foot for a Duval Street restaurant, Mangoes, where he ordered a drink, paid with a $50 bill and told the server to keep the change.
Then, he returned to the bank, where an employee spotted him outside the window while giving police a statement, and waited to be arrested. Part of Whitehead Street was shut down for a half-hour while police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad searched the bank, finding no weapons.
All of the bank’s money was recovered and Stump told police he suffered from schizophrenia, couldn’t function in society and wanted to go to prison.
Stump, a former server at the Denny’s restaurant on Duval Street, gave his home address as Key West’s overnight homeless shelter.
Stump remains at the county jail on Stock Island on $100,000 bond, where he has been detained since his arrest the day of the robbery. No trial date has been set but prosecutors said the trial would take two days.
The same Centennial Bank branch was robbed in Jan. 11, 2016, by Frank Nerkell Wright, who was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after taking a plea bargain. Wright showed the teller a handgun tucked inside his waistband and made off on his bicycle with about $5,000 cash.
