Moving-company owner jailed for operating illegally

Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Thursday arrested a Lower Keys man for operating a moving company without a license.
John Gibson Parker, 63, owner of JP’s Local Moving of Monroe County, is charged with operating an unlicensed moving company. Parker was previously arrested for the same offense in 2013. Details of the outcome of that case were not available.
Consumer Services said investigators conducted an undercover operation by staging an “intrastate household move” with JP’s. Parker brokered the move with undercover investigators and was found to violate Chapter 507.11(2) of Florida law, conducting household moving services without a license.
The violation of operating a moving company without a license from the department carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
