Key West man dumps 580 pounds of litter on Sugarloaf Key

A Key West man was arrested Wednesday after police said he dumped 580 pounds of debris off a county road on Sugarloaf Key.
David Pulido, 26, faces a felony charge of litter over 500 pounds/commercial hazard after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he admitted taking $100 to haul the junk from Estate Liquidators, 725 Duval St., to a landfill but decided to just dump it off the road.
The debris, which was not described in the arrest report, was dumped at the end of Old Pappy Road on Dec. 15 after Pulido and a woman decided to haul it away in an F-150 pickup, police said. Pulido said it wasn’t his idea but that of a “female accomplice” he would not name, who said they should dump the trash and keep the cash, according to the arrest report.
Deputies easily found shipping labels inside some dumped cardboard boxes that led directly to the estate seller, who told them he paid Pulido to haul away the trash. Pulido told deputies he saw a no-dumping sign along the way and knew it was wrong.
“The following day, he contemplated going back and picking up the trash but did not,” Sgt. Kenneth Fricke wrote in the report.
The 580 pounds of debris was hauled away to the Cudjoe Key waste station, deputies said.
DUI arrest in Marathon
A 47-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested for driving while drunk after deputies said his blood alcohol was 0.27 percent, more than three times the legal limit.
William Rawls Chittenden was pulled over about 10 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 50 on U.S. 1 after deputies looked up his registration to find it had expired Dec. 31, the arrest report stated.
Chittenden, who was driving a white pickup, agreed to attempt the field sobriety tests before giving the sample. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol level over .20, a misdemeanor. He posted a $1,500 bond and was released from jail the next day.
