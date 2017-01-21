Charges filed in fatal drunk-driving crash

A Key Largo “kennel tech” was jailed Friday, accused of multiple charges stemming from a fatal crash in Key Largo last year.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said his blood alcohol content was .20 percent, far above the legal limit of .08 percent.
Cesar Gomez, 26, whose address is listed as 1130 Heron Road in Rock Harbor, is held on $1.6 million bond on charges of driving under the influence-causing serious bodily injury, hit and run, and killing a person with a “viable fetus,” all felonies; and misdemeanor counts of DUI and two of DUI-property damage.
When the crash happened on July 22, 2016, troopers said that about 5:15 p.m. Gomez was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta west on Fishermans Trail around mile marker 98. Melanie Link, 33, of Tavernier was driving south on U.S. 1 in a 2004 Lexus in the inside lane.
She was turning left onto Fishermans Trail when Gomez tried to pull into U.S. 1 and struck her car; Gomez drove away southbound on U.S. 1. As he did, his car struck that of Luis Bolivar, 80, of Miami, driving a 2016 Cadillac CT6, troopers said. Bolivar’s car veered to the right, then into a parking lot. He struck a utility pole and trailer that was parked.
Boliver was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead. Gomez, caught, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. So was Bolivar’s passenger, Clara Bolivar, 77, in critical condition. Link and her passenger, 12-year-old Alana Pannel, were taken to Mariners with injuries.
Reports weren’t clear but it seems Link had the fetus that died.
FHP Cpl. Christine Gracey made the case and executed the arrest warrant Friday.
