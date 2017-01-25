Police: Big Coppitt Key man waved handgun while threatening to kill

A 21-year-old Big Coppitt Key man went to jail Jan. 20 after police said he waved a .22-caliber handgun in the air while trying to load it and saying he was going to kill a man.
Douby Ernest was arrested on Prado Circle on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying concealed weapon without a permit, along with misdemeanors improper exhibition of a firearm and marijuana possession. Tuesday, Ernest remained jailed at the county’s Stock Island Detention Center on $151,000 bond.
In 2013, Ernest was arrested on suspicion of home invasion and robbery but was convicted only of misdemeanor battery in January 2015.
On Jan. 20, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 7:45 a.m. report of a man waving a gun near Barcelona Drive on Big Coppitt. Ernest fit the description, down to a chrome belt buckle and gold sweater, and he wouldn’t comply with detectives David Cruz and Spencer Curry’s instructions to stop, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin.
Ernest, who was walking while straddling a bicycle, fell into some bushes, where police said they found a black .22-caliber Walther handgun and a plastic lunch bag that contained several rounds of ammunition. Witnesses said they heard Ernest making threats with the gun, which he was also having trouble loading.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments