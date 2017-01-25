Victim in Sunday street fight airlifted to Miami

A Marathon man had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital Sunday after a ride home from the Nowhere Bar and Grill went wrong.
Yandy Carrillo, 30, was at the bar with two female friends, one of whom got into a fight with the father of her child, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report. Carrillo and the two girls were then offered a ride home from an acquaintance while they waited outside for a taxi.
The names of the driver and his two male passengers are blacked out in the arrest report because the investigation is ongoing, but it says once the six arrived at a 65th Street address, a fight broke out and one of the girls called the police.
When deputies arrived around 4 a.m., she showed Deputy William Daniels where the fight took place and pointed to “a large spot of blood” in the street. She said the argument between the three men and Carrillo was over Yandy being Cuban and the others being Guatemalan and alleged the three men kicked Yandy in the face and ribs.
When she tried to intervene, the three men reportedly threw her down and started punching her left arm.
Deputies were unable to locate the suspects but the three were identified by the women and the car was found parked at a nearby apartment complex. Yandy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for treatment of severe injuries to his face and head.
