Key West driver crashes car onto its side, arrested for DUI

A drunken 50-year-old woman crashed her car Saturday in Key West and flipped it over on one side, police said.
Two bottles of Tito’s Handmade Vodka were later found behind the driver’s seat, one half empty and the other nearly finished off, according to the arrest report.
Stacey Ann Shea of Stock Island was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, refusal to submit to a breath test and property damage, all misdemeanors, after police and firefighters were called to the intersection of South and Alberta streets at 12:30 p.m.
There, police found a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra on its right side. An officer and bystanders were holding it to prevent it from falling over on its roof, the arrest report stated. A beige Jeep was parked on the sidewalk.
Key West firefighters arrived and chucked the car back onto its tires and the driver, Shea, was removed from the driver’s seat.
“Shea appeared unsteady on her feet, but I noticed she was wearing three-inch heels,” Officer Kuniko Keohane wrote. Shea also smelled of booze and had slurred speech.
Shea had a small wound on each elbow but refused medical treatment, police said. She also refused to perform field sobriety tests or take a breath test for alcohol. Refusal to take the breath alcohol test in Florida means a driver loses his or her license for one year. Shea’s license had already been suspended in June 2016 when she refused the test during another arrest, so she faces losing it for 18 months.
Shea was booked into the county jail on Stock Island at 1:27 p.m. Saturday and released without having to post bond at 2:46 p.m.
On Sept. 8, Shea was convicted of first offense DUI for a June 18 arrest in Key West, court records show.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
