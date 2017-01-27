Charge in Marathon shotgun shooting death upgraded to murder

A Marathon man who killed his friend with a shotgun blast to the stomach Dec. 23 now faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Gary Moore, 47, had initially been charged with manslaughter in the death of John Stevens, 46. Moore killed Stevens, then called police, after the two argued at Moore’s house at 10660 7th Ave. bayside, where Stevens had been staying in a travel trailer.
Assistant Monroe County State Attorney Val Winter filed the updated charge in Circuit Court on Jan. 20. Thursday, he said since it’s an open case, he didn’t want to comment on the reason for the upgrade. Moore is held in the Monroe County jail with no bond allowed.
Comments