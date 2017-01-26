Two are arrested in pistol-whipping — and the victim faces imminent arrest himself

A Lower Keys man and his brother were jailed after police said they stormed into a trailer Tuesday morning and pistol-whipped a man during a robbery.
Orlando Grimon, 32, of Stock Island and Alain Menendez, 26, of West Palm Beach left a 23-year-old man bleeding from head injuries at his home, 6500 Maloney Ave., and robbed him of $1,500, according to police reports.
The alleged victim, who police wouldn’t name Friday, also faces charges for an unidentified amount of drugs found at his home following an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said spokeswoman Becky Herrin.
At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputies Matt Dowling, Freddy Rodriguez and Lazaro Valdes responded to trailer No. 28 at the Maloney Avenue site and met with the alleged victim, who identified his attackers as Grimon and Menendez.
A witness said she saw the two brothers get into a black four-door vehicle parked in front of the trailer. One wore a mask and carried a handgun.
The brothers were easy to find: Grimon wears an ankle bracelet equipped with GPS technology as part of his probation, leading police to a home on Verde Drive on Big Coppitt Key. Grimon was found inside along with Menendez, who was hiding in a shower.
Friday, both were at the Stock Island Detention Center, with Grimon’s bond set at $160,000 bond and Menendez’s at $175,000.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery. Menendez, the one allegedly armed with a handgun during the crime, also faces a charge of aggravated battery for pistol-whipping the victim. The gun used in the crime was recovered and charges related to its possession are pending.
