One beating suspect still at large while two turn themselves in

Florida Keys police on Friday were still looking for one of three suspects involved in a fight last Sunday that resulted in one victim being airlifted to a Miami hospital.
Monroe County Sheriff’s detectives allege Luis Garcia-Barrera, 24, Ottoniel Garcia, 20, and Carlitos Garcia, 21, beat up 30-year-old Yandy Carrillo during an early morning fight that caused serious injuries to his head.
Carlitos Garcia and Luis Garcia-Barrera turned themselves in at the jail in Marathon Friday, according to Deputy Becky Herrin, public information officer with the Sheriff's Office. They were each charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and had bond set at $50,000 each.
The fight was reportedly over the fact that Carrillo is from Cuba and the three suspects are from Guatemala. Herrin said Garcia-Barrera has a Marathon address and appears to be from Guatemala.
“We do not have addresses for the other two,” she said.
The fight happened after Carrillo and two female friends were offered a ride home from the three suspects while waiting for a taxi outside the Nowhere Bar and Grill in Marathon.
Once the six arrived at a 65th Street address, a fight broke out and one of the girls called the police. She later told deputies the men were fighting over their nationalities. When she tried to intervene, they allegedly threw her down and started punching her.
Deputies were unable to locate the suspects but the car was found parked at a nearby apartment complex.
Contact the Sheriff's Office at (305) 289-2430 or (305) 289-2351 with information. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at (800) 346-8411. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller can be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may be made anonymously at www.tipsubmit.com or via text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
