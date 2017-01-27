Drug bust sends 2 locals to jail, nets 3 ounces of cocaine, crack, pills

Key West police worked with Homeland Security and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest two localsThursday after serving a search warrant at 1210 16th Terrace.
They found cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamines, Oxycodone, Xanax and Tapentadol pills with a street value of more than $17,000, and drug-dealing supplies such as bags and a scale, according to reports.
Leroy James Lawson, 28, who listed the address as his home, and Bianca Nicola Di Gennaro, 45, of Stock Island were jailed after detectives said they found “a large quantity of drugs in the residence,” police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release Friday.
Lawson was arrested on suspicion of trafficking cocaine and a schedule II controlled substance and being in possession of more than three ounces of powder cocaine, 4.9 grams of crack cocaine, 93 Oxycodone pills, 59 Tapentadol tablets, 27 Xanax pills, 8.5 grams of amphetamines and less than 20 grams of marijuana.
“A scale and bags were located in the residence, indicating the drugs were being packaged for street level narcotics sales,” Crean said.
Citing Lawson’s “violent history, Key West Police’s Special Response Team entered the home using a “flash bang” device to distract whoever was inside.
In July 2016, Lawson was released from state prison after serving more than four years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sale of cocaine and other felony charges.
Di Gennaro, who for years ran a nude modeling club on Duval Street and is the daughter of former Monroe County Commissioner Mario Di Gennaro, was accused only of misdemeanor possession of 18 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia.
She was released from jail at 12:03 a.m. Friday after posting $656 bond while Lawson Friday remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond. Five people were at the New Town home, however, only Lawson and Di Gennaro were arrested on drug charges. The rest were released.
