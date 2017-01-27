Drug bust sends 2 locals to jail, nets 3 ounces of cocaine, crack, pills

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump Pause

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:04 Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise talks about his love for Les Cayes

0:37 Protestors demand entry to a sealed-off lobby at Miami-Dade's County Hall

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

1:57 Group fights to preserve Miami's Little Havana section

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship