Drunken Key West man jailed for having ‘throwing stars’ he told police were just ‘toys’

A Key West police officer investigating a home’s allegedly violent roommate over the weekend asked a suspect whether he had anything inside his clothes sharp enough to stick him during a search.
After the suspect assured him he didn’t, Officer Gustavo Medina searched his right pocket and felt a sharp object poke his fingers.
Dennis Patrick Brannegan, 41, of Key West was jailed Jan. 28 on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon for having on his person two sharp, black throwing knives imprinted with spider logos.
“I threw the knives onto the floor,” Medina wrote. “He informed me that they were ‘toys.’ I then placed Brannegan inside my patrol vehicle.”
Brannegan’s “toys” were found after police took him into custody Jan. 28 for trying to ride off on his bicycle while drunk, police said.
Brannegan had been keeping Key West police busy lately. His roommate called police twice in two days, saying Brannegan had been asked to leave and not return after assaulting someone at the home at 810 Elizabeth St.
But the next morning, Brannegan returned to the home and locked himself in his room, police said. The night before, he allegedly assaulted a woman who lives in the home and their landlord.
Police were called back to the Old Town at about 8 a.m. Jan. 28 and watched Brannegan collect his belongings and leave the home. But when he tried to pedal off on his bike, he was stopped and taken into custody.
Brannegan was released at the end of the day after posting $328.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
