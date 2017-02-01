Third fight suspect turns himself in

A third man wanted in connection with a fight on Feb. 22 in Marathon that resulted in the victim being airlifted to a Miami trauma center turned himself in at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.
Ottoniel Garcia, 20, was booked into jail on an aggravated battery charge after turning himself in at the Marathon Sheriff’s Office substation, according to agency spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin. Two others involved in the fight, 24-year-old Luis Garcia-Barrera and Carlitos Garcia, 21, turned themselves in at the jail in Marathon Friday.
All three are charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and had bond set at $50,000 each. Carlitos Garcia and Garcia-Barrera were booked into the county jail on Stock Island while Ottoniel Garcia was booked into the Marathon jail.
Detectives allege they beat up 30-year-old Yandy Carrillo during an early-morning fight that caused serious injuries to his head. The fight was reportedly over the fact that Carrillo is from Cuba and the three suspects are from Guatemala, Herrin said. The three suspects have Marathon addresses.
The fight happened after Carrillo and two female friends were offered a ride home from the three suspects while waiting for a taxi outside the Nowhere Bar and Grill in Marathon.
Once the six arrived at a 65th Street address, a fight broke out and one of the girls called the police. She later told deputies the men were fighting over their nationalities.
