Middle Keys see a spree of auto burglaries

Numerous people in Marathon had their autos burglarized overnight Thursday into Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
All of them were unlocked, including one parked on Morton Street on Grassy Key with a Glock 9 mm handgun inside, which was stolen.
Detectives and deputies said mid-afternoon Friday that they had taken more than 10 vehicle burglary reports and they happened all over the city, including on Morton, 95th Street, Tingler Avenue and the Sombrero area. The suspects got away with sunglasses, cash and electronics, along with the gun.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding them through Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. The tip line is (800) 346-TIPS. If a tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
