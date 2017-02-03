Months later, officials still won’t release autopsy report of homicide victim

A Key West homicide victim’s autopsy report remains shielded from the public due to a request by city police, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.
Asked Friday for the autopsy report for John Harold Cruz of Key West, the office wrote in an e-mail, “This is on hold from Key West Police Department.”
Cruz, 58, who formerly worked as a city building inspector and code officer, was found shot in the back of the head inside his home Sept. 18, 2016. Cruz lived on Peacon Lane with his wife, Jane Cruz, who was home at the time and made the 911 call.
Police have released little information on the homicide, saying it is under investigation and the killer remains at large. Cruz’s autopsy was completed in September.
