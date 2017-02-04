Police: Tourist from Ohio jailed in Key West for battering wife

An Ohio man visiting Key West with his wife was jailed Wednesday after police said he held his wife down on a hotel bed with his hands on her neck during a fight that followed a night of heavy drinking.
Don Edward Webb, 38, of Bucyrus, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery because he did not obstruct his wife’s airway during the alleged attack, police said. Webb remained jailed Friday at the county lockup in Marathon on $15,000 bond.
Police were called to the Blue Marlin Hotel, 1320 Simonton St., at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday for a 911 call hang up and found Webb’s wife outside crying.
She said they had gone out drinking earlier but Webb left without her and she had to take a taxi back. Returning to the hotel, the wife said she vomited inside the taxi and when she got into room 224, her husband began arguing.
“She told him she had paid for the trip,” Officer Daniel Blanco wrote. That’s when Webb got on top of her and pushed her onto the bed with his hands on her throat, police said.
The wife used her legs and feet to push him off and tried to call for help but said Webb hung up the phone. Webb said his wife hit him but police were unswayed.
The hotel’s night security guard knocked on the door and that is when she was able to leave the room.
Bar tab bust
Don’t drink and dash on Duval Street.
Two Key West men were jailed Feb. 1 for misdemeanor theft of a $154 bar tab at Willie T’s, 525 Duval St., after the manager Maureen Freeman called police to report a party of three ringing up the three-figure bar tab before skipping out.
Jeremiah Joseph Montgomery, 39, a builder, and Micky Lee Thompson, 33, a roofer, were arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies after Key West police put out arrest warrants for theft under $300. Both men remained jailed Friday on $1,500 bond. Montgomery was in Key West and Thompson was at Marathon.
