Key West police: Marathon man jailed for illegal firearm possession tells cops he stole it

A Marathon man couldn’t stick to a story when Key West police found him with a handgun and a loaded .45-caliber magazine concealed beneath his seat in a friend’s car Thursday, according to the arrest report.
The police report only described the firearm as a dark silver firearm.
Alexander Francois, 19, was arrested on suspicion of felony illegal concealed carry and misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a 5:15 p.m. traffic stop of a speeding Kia Soul on Flagler Avenue at 18th Street.
“Alexander was not 100 percent clear on where it came from, initially saying he had stolen it from somebody, then stating it was given to him,” wrote Officer Michael Pettee.
The stop was made after police say the Kia’s driver, Shemar Fantroy, was going 57 in a 30 mph zone. He was also cited for not having a driver’s license.
During a search of the car, police said they found a red and black mesh bag beneath the rear right passenger seat, where Francois had been during the stop.
The handgun, which had no bullet in its chamber, was discovered. The gun had multiple manufacturers imprinted on it, along with different numbers which, when ran through the Florida Crime Information Center, came back as stolen in five states, but not in Florida police said.
Francois “took full responsibility” for possession of the gun. The gun makers’ names on the gun matched the ones on the numbers that came back stolen.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments