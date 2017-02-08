Cardboard thieves caught behind Marathon Kmart

Thanks to a witness, two Miami men and a male teen were caught red-handed stealing bundles of cardboard, apparently to sell for recycling, from the Marathon Kmart Saturday.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Martin responded to the area behind the store shortly after midnight after the store manager told him she’d received a call from an employee who lives in the area. The employee said three men had just taken bundles of cardboard from behind the store.
The employee saw the three men leave in a light-colored Isuzu truck after which a notice to be on the lookout for the vehicle was issued over police radios, Deputy Becky Herrin said. Within a short time, deputies Orlando Alvarez and Mario Benedetti spotted and stopped the truck at mile marker 69 traveling northbound.
Yosvany Martinez Darias, 32, Jorge Serrano, 70, and a 16 year old male — all from Miami — were arrested. Darias and Serrano were each charged with one count of felony grand theft less than $5,000 and booked into jail on Stock Island. The juvenile was turned over an adult.
Darias and Serrano were released from the Stock Island jail Sunday on their own recognizance.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments