Number of reported auto break-ins grows

The number of auto burglaries reported in the Middle Keys since late last week has grown to at least 17, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says, and Sheriff Rick Ramsay thinks they are connected and most likely were committed by locals.
“We don’t have generally have people coming from out of town to rifle through cars. History shows it’s usually local, the person is on foot and they know their geographical location,” he said of the unknown suspects.
All the cars were unlocked, including one parked on Morton Street on Grassy Key with a Glock 9 mm handgun inside, which was stolen.
“That’s problematic — a gun on the streets,” Ramsay said, urging boat and car owners to prevent the opportunity for property to be stolen by locking doors and removing valuables.
Detectives and deputies said the burglaries happened all over the city, including on Morton, 95th Street, Tingler Avenue, Sombrero Beach Road, Ocean East, Bulevar de Palmas and Ferriere Street. Similar crimes on Mockingbird Lane in Layton might be related.
The suspects got away with sunglasses, cash and electronics, along with the gun.
Also, electronics were taken from three boats at the Duck Key Marina Saturday. A marina employee told Deputy Rosary Ponce someone entered the vessels and took high-end displays from each one ranging in value from $1,500 to $3,500.
Ramsay said boat owners and passengers should not leave expensive items on their vessels at any time.
“Because of the number of boats in Monroe County, thieves see our area as a good opportunity to steal such items,” he said. “The Keys are a safe community and most crimes can be prevented. Just take a few little steps to not be the victim.”
The burglarized boats were a 27-foot Sea Vee, a 33-foot Scout and a 29-foot Pro Sport LLC. All three vessels were inside a fenced, gated area.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the thieves through Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. The tip line is (800) 346-TIPS. If a tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
