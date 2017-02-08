Cops: Arrest could end fake-check scheme

A customer arrested on charges of trying to cash a phony $7,504 check at a Key Largo bank Monday could be a break in a fake-check scheme, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports say.
The defendant, Rose Marie Normann, 24, of Fort Lauderdale remained in the county jail under $20,000 bond at deadline Tuesday.
“The check she was trying to cash was similar to a number of fraudulent checks cashed in the past week at Centennial Banks throughout the Keys,” Sheriff’s Office information officer Becky Herrin said.
An executive at Allied Vision Group, a Fort Lauderdale company, told Sgt. Jason Madnick that someone apparently had duplicated one of the firm’s checks that was issued to another company.
The fake check seized Monday was made out to Normann, who claimed she received the money for doing a decorating sketch for a small apartment. She admitted to having no professional experience or training as a designer and could not explain why her skills were worth $7,504, Madnick reported.
She was charged with passing a forged document and criminal use of personal identification, both felonies.
Deputies also questioned two men who dropped Normann off at the Centennial Bank near mile marker 100. They tried to drive away when Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the bank but were stopped nearby. Officers recorded the names of the two Miami men for further investigation with the check scam.
Six other cases of fake checks presented at Centennial Banks locally since Thursday have resulted in total losses nearing $42,000.
