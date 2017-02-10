Sheriff: Man steals Jeep at Key West airport, caught on camera

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with the theft of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler at the Key West International Airport.
The theft took place the morning of Jan. 27, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s spokeswoman.
The blue 2016 Wrangler Unlimited was parked at the one-hour parking lot with the keys inside the morning of Jan. 27.
“The driver arranged for the jeep to be picked up later in the morning,” Herrin said. “When two men showed up at 9:15 a.m. to pick it up, it was gone.”
Security video from the airport shows a suspect getting into the Jeep and driving it away from the airport shortly after the vehicle’s owner parks it and leaves to catch his flight.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective Spencer Curry at the Sheriff's Office, 305-292-7060.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers number is 1-800-346-TIPS.
Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
