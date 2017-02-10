Police make an arrest in Marathon burglary spree

A Marathon 16-year-old was charged with several felonies Wednesday in connection with a spree of auto burglaries that took place between Feb. 1 and 3.
George Yeatman was charged after “a surveillance video of the suspects released to the public netted numerous tips,” said Deputy Becky Herrin from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Three people are seen in the video.
Yeatman faces three counts of felony burglary and one count of theft. An expensive pair of Costa sunglasses, stolen from one of the vehicles, was recovered from him and will be returned to the owner. More charges are pending against him and more arrests are expected.
Detectives and deputies said the burglaries happened all over Marathon, including on Morton, 95th Street, Tingler Avenue, Sombrero Beach Road, Ocean East, Bulevar de Palmas and Ferriere Street. Similar crimes on Mockingbird Lane in Layton might be related.
Overall, 18 auto break-ins were reported.
