Suspect in beating and robbery lands in jail

A Marathon man remained in the Florida Keys lockup on $55,000 bond on Friday, charged in connection with the robbery of another man.
Cordney Hayes, 21, is charged with felony robbery and battery.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told Deputy Matthew Corey he was riding his bike home from work about 9:45 p.m. Feb. 2 near 39th Street in Marathon when he rode past two men who were walking.
He said one of the men asked him for a cigarette and he stopped to give them one and that’s when he was attacked. Deputy Becky Herrin said they punched him and knocked him off his bike onto the ground. They continued to kick and punch him, then took his cell phone and his bicycle, Herrin said.
Detective Leon Bourcier received a tip one of the suspects might be Hayes and the victim identified Hayes as one of the robbers. He was arrested Thursday.
Comments