Keys woman thrown from Jeep, run over

A Marathon woman thrown from a Jeep Wrangler suffered serious injuries Thursday when the Jeep’s back tires ran over her, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Jamie L Viveiros, 26, was flown by helicopter ambulance to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma unit after initial treatment at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Her condition was described as “serious but stable.”
A summary of the early FHP investigation says Viveiros was riding with Jeep driver Thomas J. Iannacco, 26, of Islamorada as they headed south on U.S. 1, near mile marker 82, around 7:45 p.m.
Iannacco told troopers that a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Medeira Road, crossing directly in front of the Jeep. Iannacco said he “swerved to avoid a collision,” the FHP reported. “The [Jeep] passenger, who was unrestrained, was ejected.”
The other vehicle was not located.
No charges were filed pending further investigation, but the FHP noted that the Jeep’s “seat belts were not functional” and that Iannacco “had been drinking.”
