Police looking for additional suspect in Marathon burglaries

Monroe County Sheriff’s detectives in Marathon have charged two men in connection to a string of auto burglaries between Feb. 1 and 3 and are looking for one more.
Shemar Fantroy, 21, of Marathon is wanted for three felony counts of vehicle burglary, one felony count of grand theft of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of theft, according to Deputy Becky Herrin from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Thomas Lancaster of Key Colony Beach, is in the Stock Island jail on charges unrelated to the burglaries but was handed the same charges Monday as Fantroy, Herrin said. His other charges are possession of a “new legend” drug without a prescription, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, misdemeanor pot possession and underage drunking.
The two men, along with 16-year-old George Yeatman of Marathon, allegedly broke into unlocked cars and took sunglasses, cash, electronics and a Glock 9 mm handgun. Yeatman was charged last Wednesday in connection to the crimes after “a surveillance video of the suspects released to the public netted numerous tips,” Herrin said. Three people are seen in the video.
Yeatman faces three counts of felony burglary and one count of theft. An expensive pair of Costa sunglasses, stolen from one of the vehicles, was recovered from him. More charges are pending.
Detectives and deputies said the burglaries happened all over Marathon, including on Morton, 95th Street, Tingler Avenue, Sombrero Beach Road, Ocean East, Bulevar de Palmas and Ferriere Street. Similar crimes on Mockingbird Lane in Layton might be related.
Overall, 18 auto break-ins were reported.
