Pizza delivery leads to felony

A Key Largo woman was arrested Monday after she was caught allegedly stealing and using another woman’s credit card information.
Michele Moser, 39, works at the Chan Garden Chinese Restaurant in Key Largo, which takes online orders. The victim told Deputy Dave Campbell she placed an order and soon after, someone used her credit card to order pizza delivery. She contacted the pizza restaurant and was given the La Palmoa address of the delivery, says Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Moser lives on La Paloma.
Back at the Chinese restaurant, video shows Moser taking the woman’s order and credit card information is printed out. Herrin said the employee who handles the transaction is supposed to process the card for payment, then use a black marker to cover the credit card information on the receipt. In the video, Moser “appears to take a picture of the credit card information,” Herrin said.
Shortly after, the victim’s card is used for the pizza delivery. Moser was picked up Monday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, a felony, and use or possession of another person’s identification without consent, a misdemeanor. She was later released from jail on $7,500 bond.
Comments