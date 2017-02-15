Cops: Man stalked, threatened couple

A Marathon man remained jailed Tuesday on $35,000 bond following his arrest for allegedly stalking and threatening a Middle Keys couple.
Matthew Collins, 51, allegedly demanded $5,000 from one of the members of the couple, his former employer, after sustaining a knee injury on the job. At one point, he called the couple 12 times in 24 hours demanding money and making threats, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputy Becky Herrin said Collins was fired following his injury. The victims said since then, for the past year and a half, Collins has periodically contacted the couple and it escalated with the 12 calls in a day, Herrin says. The couple let them go to voice mail so they would have a record of them. They provided the recordings to Deputy Aaron Coller, who investigated.
During the calls, Collins reportedly referred to his knee injury and says he wants them to pay him $5,000 or “he knows where they live,” Herrin said. In one message, she said, Collins says they can pay for his knee or their daughter’s knee, saying a knee for a knee is a fair trade. On another call, threatened to kill them.
Collins was arrested Feb. 9, charged with aggravated stalking and extortion.
