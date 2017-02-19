Man, his wife and her boyfriend live together. Things go downhill and there’s a stabbing

An Islamorada man was jailed Saturday, accused of stabbing his estranged wife’s boyfriend at the trailer in which all three live.
The three were outside the trailer together around 1:30 a.m. at lot 64 of the Sea Breeze Trailer Park at mile marker 87.4 when Fredrick Kimble, 55, and his wife started arguing, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Her boyfriend, who the Sheriff’s Office didn’t identify, told Kimble to stop yelling at her and told deputies she began to pull him away from Kimble.
That’s when the victim, 40, was stabbed, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was flown by air ambulance to a Miami hospital for treatment.
Kimble remained jailed Sunday on $5,000 bond, charged with aggravated battery. The pocket knife used in the stabbing was found in his pants pocket.
