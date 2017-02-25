2nd suspect in Marathon bicyclist’s beating arrested

One of two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a Marathon man on his way home from work earlier this month joined the other suspect in the Key West jail Monday.
Timothy Scott Farmer, 46, of Marathon was arrested Monday on a warrant for felony robbery and misdemeanor battery, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin. Farmer and 21-year-old Cordney Hayes of Homestead, who was taken into custody on Feb. 9, are accused of robbing Merlin Simmons on the night of Feb. 2. Hayes faces the same charges.
Farmer was released from state prison last July 23 after serving just two and a half months for two drug-sale convictions. He has done five other prison stints going back to 1993.
He and Hayes remained jailed Friday on $55,000 bond.
According to the arrest report, Simmons was riding his bike home from work around 9:40 p.m. when he was approached in the area of 39th Street in Marathon by two men who asked him for a cigarette. When Simmons reached into his pocket, Hayes reportedly punched him in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground.
According to the report, the men kicked him, rummaged through his pockets and took his cellphone, then took his bike and went north on U.S. 1. Simmons suffered a contusion to his right eye and abrasions to his forehead area and knees.
Based on Simmons’ description of one of the men, Deputy Leon Bourcier said in his report, he suspected the suspect was Farmer. Simmons reportedly picked him out of a photo lineup after which a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Farmer has been arrested 21 times since 2004, according to the Sheriff’s Office website. Charges have included drug sales, burglary, petit theft and battery.
Hayes was found at the McDonald’s in Marathon on Feb. 9 following an anonymous tip.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
