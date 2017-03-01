Man suspected of strangling pregnant girlfriend said he wanted to ‘burn the whole world’

A 36-year-old man who was arrested Friday night after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend said he wanted to “burn the whole world.”
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Allen said in a report he responded to a domestic call at 10 S. Conch Ave. on Conch Key around 4 p.m.
Allen said he asked Justin Buxton, 36, who had come to the doorway, to come out of the trailer. Buxton reportedly told him he and his pregnant girlfriend were being evicted, which had caused a fight.
Inside, Allen found 20-year-old Katrina Talbert among “numerous household items thrown throughout the camper.” Several items were smashed and liquids were splattered on the walls and Talbert was shaking and looked nervous, Allen wrote.
Talbert told him that Buxton had come home after drinking for about two hours and the fight began. Buxton reportedly grabbed her neck for about five seconds, leaving her not able to breathe.
She said she punched him and released her neck and pulled the chain she was wearing and broke it. Talbert said Buxton then hit her with his elbow below the chin, causing one of her lower front teeth to crack.
Talbert also said Buxton had pushed over the refrigerator, striking her wrist and hand as she was moving out of the way.
Allen also wrote Talbert told him Buxton made statements that he was going to burn her, the child and her mother and that his “purpose” was “to burn the whole world.”
Buxton was arrested for battery by strangulation and aggravated battery, both felonies, for knowledge of his girlfriend being pregnant during the time of the offense. He was transported to the Marathon jail on $15,000 bond, where he remained Tuesday.
