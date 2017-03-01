Trial for Cay Clubs executive enters second week

The trial of Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas’ former vice president and chief financial officer entered its second week Monday.
David W. Schwarz, 60, faces eight counts in the trial at the Miami federal courthouse before Chief Judge K. Michael Moore.
Schwarz, described as a minority partner in Cay Clubs, was indicted last October on three counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of making false statements involving a federally insured loan and one count of interfering with Internal Revenue Service administration.
If convicted, Schwarz a maximum 30 years in prison for each of the conspiracy and bank fraud offenses, and three years in prison for the tax offense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The collapse of Cay Clubs, a resort-development company based in the Florida Keys, wound up costing about 1,400 unit buyers and lenders an estimated $300 million, according to federal investigators.
Prosecutors said Cay Clubs, which purchased motels and promised investors and buyers that the properties would be upgraded into luxury resorts, turned into a Ponzi scheme.
Cay Clubs founder and majority partner Fred “Dave” Clark, 58, owned two-thirds of the company that claimed it would redevelop 17 aging resorts in the Keys, Clearwater and Las Vegas into condo-hotels that would lure high-end visitors, court filings say. Schwarz reportedly owned the remaining third.
By 2006, it became apparent that the multistate corporation lacked the money to perform the upgrades, prosecutors charge. Cay Clubs executives then began making insider sales to artificially inflate unit sales prices and used incoming money to repay previous buyers a promised leaseback fee, the U.S Attorney’s Office contends.
“Defendant [Schwarz] and Clark allegedly would orchestrate the sale of condominium units to certain Cay Clubs employees or family members of Clark in order to make Cay Clubs appear profitable to outsiders,” Moore wrote in his Feb. 20 dismissal of Schwarz’s bid to have the IRS count dismissed.
Among other issues, Orlando resident Schwarz is accused of interfering with the IRS by failing to file correct tax returns on an estimated $28 million in proceeds collected by Clark and himself.
Clark was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after being convicted of bank fraud in February 2016. He is scheduled for release in February 2049, according to federal online prison records.
Two other high-ranking Cay Clubs executives, Barry Graham and Ricky Lynn Stokes, pleaded guilty to one count and were sentenced to five years in prison. Stokes, 57, is scheduled for release in late May this year. Graham is scheduled for release in August 2018.
