Crime spree attributed to one man

A Key West man became a one-man crime spree Sunday night into Monday, starting by throwing a metal statue through the glass front door of an Amelia Street home, police said.
Gabriel Justus Besant, 25, was already on drug-offender probation when he reportedly went on a tour of six Old Town Key West houses, throwing various things through the front doors trying to break in.
Key West police responded to 800 Amelia St. at 11:36 p.m. Sunday. Elise Kopczick said someone threw a statue through her glass front door. Half an hour later, 803 1/2 Catherine St. resident Ray Kauffman reported a cinder block had been thrown through his front door and the door of his neighbor’s house at 805 Catherine, which he was watching while the neighbor was out of town.
Besant allegedly hit up 1100 Margaret St. next, where resident Eric Jacobson reported at 12:54 a.m. his front door had been damaged with an unknown object by a young man with blond hair wearing a blue shirt.
Two 1116 Grinnell St. residents flagged down an officer at 1:28 a.m. and said a plastic chair was thrown through their glass front door.
Jacobson’s description of Besant matched that of a man climbing up a tree and entering the second floor at Hospice of the Florida Keys on William Street. Donna Bliss, who lives next door, told police she saw the suspect climb through the second-story window earlier in the night.
Key West police units flooded the area. Besant was seen trying to leave the ground-level back door and was apprehended, police said.
“All of the victims’ residences are within minutes of each other and the direction which Besant traveled during the crime spree is consistent with where Besant was identified,” Officer Kathryn Hansell wrote in her report.
Monday morning, Douglas Bradshaw of 1107 Windsor Lane said a brick was thrown through a window overnight and he noticed the damage in the morning. A surveillance video showed Besant throwing a brick at the window twice, according to the arrest report.
He was taken to the county jail on Stock Island and charged with two felony counts of damaging property worth $1,000 or more, a felony count of burglary to an occupied dwelling and a felony count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling. He was also handed five misdemeanor counts for damaging property over $200 and under $1,000. His bond is $42,500.
Hansell wrote in her report that Besant is on drug offender probation until 2020 and has been under supervision since 2014 when he was arrested for grand theft. However, the state Department of Corrections website says he was just sentenced this past Feb. 1.
