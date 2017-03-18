Police looking for suspected wallet thief

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a woman they say stole a wallet and fraudulently used credit cards to make 11 charges in Marathon.
The victim reported his wallet had been stolen Monday from the Boot Key Harbor City Marina after he left it in a shower stall. By the time he realized it, the wallet was gone, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin.
Video obtained from Walgreens in Marathon shows a white woman with shoulder-length blond hair and a medium build wearing dark pants and a low cut V-neck tank top with stripes using one of the cards. She was holding a black purse.
Detective Leon Bourcier says she may be a resident of Boot Key Harbor because the bathhouse the victim used requires a key code to gain entry.
Contact the Sheriff's Office at (305) 289-2430 or (305) 289-2351 with information. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at (800) 346-8411. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller can be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may be made anonymously at www.tipsubmit.com or via text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
