Keys police nab Georgia fugitive wanted

Key West police detectives Thursday nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office contacted Key West police Thursday saying Jamaal Seymour, 37, of Sandy Springs, Ga., was possibly in Key West and wanted on a number of counts. A be-on-the-lookout alert warned Seymour be considered armed and dangerous.
The alleged tough guy’s thrifty nature did him in, police said.
“Intelligence showed that Seymour had used a CVS rewards card at the Truman Avenue store around 6 p.m. on March 14,” Crean said. “Detectives began searching for Seymour.”
By 10 p.m. detectives Darnell Sealey and Marcus Del Valle saw a man matching Seymour’s description at Southard and Duval streets.
They asked him his name and he said it was Lamont Major, but added he had no identification. As Sealey took out his phone to compare the man with the fugitive’s photo, Seymour took off running, Crean said.
The detectives caught up to Seymour at nearby Key Lime Square and he was taken to the Monroe County Detention Center without incident. He was booked locally for resisting arrest, giving false ID to an officer and being a fugitive.
Domestic battery
An Orlando man was jailed for misdemeanor battery after police said he beat his girlfriend and dragged her into their van and wouldn’t let her out.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Virginia St. early Wednesday to find a woman who sitting on the ground that was covered in broken glass. She was “hysterically crying,” the report stated
Jason Andrew Collins said he didn’t hit her but a witness told police she watched him hit her on her head and body and drag her into the van, police reported.
Collins walked up to his girlfriend while she was talking to police and she then changed her story, the report stated. She said he pushed her only after becoming angry earlier when she had fallen off her bicycle.
