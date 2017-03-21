Florida Keys inmate charged with exposing himself to jail nurse

A Monroe County jail inmate awaiting trial on felony drug dealing charges now faces a lewd and lascivious behavior count after an on-duty nurse said he exposed himself to her.
The nurse, making her morning rounds Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office Key West jail, reported that Darius Whitehead, 36, masturbated in front of her in the inmate’s dormatory’s bathroom.
The act earned Whitehead another felony charge on top of the three drug offenses he faces.
He was arrested in October on an outstanding warrant for sale of cocaine and two outstanding warrants for sale of marijuana.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said last fall that Whitehead, also known as “Dub,” sold the drugs to undercover operatives in March and in May of 2016 on Hibiscus Lane in Key Largo.
Whitehead has a felony drug record in Monroe County dating back to 2002.
