10 counts allege pawn fraud

A Stock Island man arrested in North Carolina in December for allegedly stealing a car belonging to his former employer’s father is now in far deeper trouble than facing just a grand theft auto charge.
Keith Bradshaw, 48, faces five counts of dealing in stolen property and five counts of pawn-shop fraud for allegedly pawning jewelry not belonging to him. He was arrested Thursday and on Friday remained jailed on $55,000 bond for the 10 felony counts.
Specifics weren’t available Friday, but according to a “narrative” from Key West police officer Janeth Del Cid, Bradshaw had worked for Daniel Pienczykowski in some fashion. Pienczykowski told Del Cid on Dec. 26, two days after he fired Bradshaw, that he let Bradshaw borrow his father’s 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt for six months and that Bradshaw, when told to return it, wouldn’t.
Pienczykowski fired Bradshaw because he “suspected he was high on drugs and was stealing items from the store.” He told Del Cid he was missing a silver diamond ring worth $3,000 and a gold diamond ring worth $3,500.
Later on, staff with Real Deal Jewelry and Pawn at 3229 Flagler Ave. called Del Cid saying Pienczykowski was there claiming one of the rings Bradshaw pawned on Dec. 16. Real Deal’s Sean Condella “informed me he allowed Bradshaw to pawn other items because he was with Pienczykowski when they were being pawned, therefore he did not question him having possession of them.”
On Dec. 27, Bradshaw was pulled over in the Cobalt in Morganton, N.C., and the car he was driving was found to be that of Pienczykowski’s father. He was brought back to Monroe County and the pawn-related charges were filed.
An arrest affidavit that would spell out the specifics of each of the 10 charges was not available Friday.
