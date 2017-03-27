Big Pine man dies after fiance stabs him, police say

A Big Pine Key man died Monday night after police say his fiance stabbed him an evening earlier on Big Pine Key.
Clifford Cease, 33, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Heather Evans, 26, will likely face more charges than just the ones she does now, which are battery, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies.
Evans reportedly threw the knife she used into woods following the stabbing. That was after she allegedly assaulted her future mother-in-law.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Hopp wrote in a report he arrived to a bloody scene at 1250 Key Deer Blvd. around 10 p.m. Sunday. Inside the house he found Cease unresponsive in the kitchen with a stab wound, surrounded by “an extremely large amount of blood.”
Cease’s parents, Diane and Gary Burden, told Hopp a fight had erupted between their son and Evans, who lives at the house. The Burdens said they saw Evans punch their son in the face while they were getting in the car to leave, Hopp wrote in his report.
After Diane went back into the house to break up the fight, she said Evans grabbed her by the hair and shoved her to the ground, which caused her forehead to strike the corner of a living room table, Hopp wrote.
After the Burdens left, Evans called the police and said she had stabbed her fiance, according to the report.
In her statement to Hopp, Evans said Cease had choked her, after which she stabbed him, cleaned the knife and threw it off the back porch into the woods where police found it, Hopp wrote.
She was taken to the Stock Island jail with no bond allowed.
